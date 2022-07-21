ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week in connection with a deadly crash that happened earlier this month. 79-year-old Don Allison Bassett has been charged with Manslaughter.

On July 7, Odessa Police Department and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the two-vehicle crash in the 12800 block E Hwy 191. At the scene, investigators found a white Mercedes and a beige Chevrolet Avalanche in the eastbound lanes.

42-year-old Hortensia Almaras of Midland, the driver of the Mercedes, was pronounced dead at Medical Center Hospital. Her passenger, 67-year-old Irma Munoz, also of Midland, was also taken to the hospital with injuries.

Investigators said Bassett was driving the Chevrolet and failed to control his speed, which led to the crash. In fact, data collected from the Avalanche showed Bassett was driving 83 miles per hour in a 60 mile per hour construction zone and hit the Mercedes without braking.

Bassett was arrested July 19 and was later released on a $25,000 bond.