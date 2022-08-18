ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he was caught driving a stolen truck last weekend. Charlie Ruiz, 30, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Evading Arrest in a Vehicle, and Evading Arrest on Foot. He has also been charged with Assault of a Peace Officer by the Ector County Sheriff’s Office.

According to an affidavit, on August 14, officers with the Odessa Police Department were notified that a stolen vehicle had been spotted near the intersection of Dixie Boulevard and E University. Officers then tried to stop the vehicle. That is when the driver, later identified as Ruiz, sped away. Ruiz eventually stopped the stolen Chevrolet Silverado in the 2700 block of Redwood and ran. He was later found hiding behind a home.

Investigators later discovered Ruiz had been convicted of evading arrest in May of 2021. He was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Thursday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $26,000.