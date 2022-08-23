ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An El Paso man was arrested on a warrant this week after investigators said he was intoxicated and discharged a firearm inside an Odessa hotel late last month. Isaac Arguelles, 20, has been charged with Deadly Conduct.

According to court records, around 11:41 p.m. on July 23, officers with the Odessa Police Department were dispatched to a hotel in the 7200 block of Tres Hermanas after a shot was fired. At the scene, officers met with a guest who said that a bullet had come through the wall and lodged in a linen closet. Fortunately, no one was injured in the shooting.

Investigators then spoke with hotel staff who said that a woman and man, identified as Arguelles, had been staying in the room next to the victim’s room when the gun went off. Officers later spoke with Arguelles who stated that he was intoxicated and was messing with the slide of the gun when it discharged.

Arguelles was taken into custody on August 22 and was released that same day on a $1,000 bond.