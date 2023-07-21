ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Monday after investigators said he was allegedly drunk behind the wheel and caused a crash that left himself and two children injured. Angel De Jesus Nicolas, 35, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and two counts of Endangering a Child.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety report, on July 17, troopers responded to the scene of a single vehicle rollover crash in the 2400 block of W Ford Street. Investigators said video obtained from a rear middle seat passenger showed Nicolas operating a Nissan SUV at “a high rate of speed”. Further, in the video, troopers saw Nicolas lose control of the vehicle, which then left the roadway and rolled multiple times before coming to a stop.

Nicolas and at least two juvenile passengers were taken to a hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. Troopers said Nicolas admitted to drinking two alcoholic beverages before getting behind the wheel, but he was unable to perform a series of field sobriety tests because of his injuries. A blood alcohol test was performed at the hospital, but those results were not included in the report.

Once Nicolas was discharged from the hospital he was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Friday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $30,000.