ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Robert Lee man was arrested last weekend after investigators found him passed out in a Walmart parking lot. Johnathan Eads, 36, has been charged with Possession and Use of a Volatile Chemical.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on September 9, officers were called to Walmart on JBS Parkway after store security found a man, later identified as Eads, unconscious in a vehicle. When officers arrived on the scene, the found Eads behind the driver’s seat with his legs hanging out of the door; when they tried to wake the unconscious man, he was reportedly confused about where he was and was unable to answer any questions.

In the driver’s seat, officers said they found 15 cans of compressed air used for dusting electronics and an additional 22 cans in the passenger seat. Eads reportedly told investigators that he bought four cans from the store during his recent visit but only used one can “to get high” while sitting in the parking lot that night.

Eads was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $500 bond.