ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he crashed into his ex’s vehicle, repeatedly, last weekend. Victor Martinez, 35, has been charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, on August 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the area of 48th Street and Jackson Avenue to investigate a rolling disturbance. A 911 dispatcher told investigators the caller said Martinez was “trying to kill them”. The victim’s car came to a stop after running into a fire hydrant and stop sign in the area of San Jacinto Street and Texas Avenue.

At the scene, officers found the victim’s vehicle with “extensive” damage to the back as well as the front passenger side. One victim told police that Martinez crashed into them multiple times and then abandoned his vehicle and walked away- he was reportedly later found at his mother’s house on Texas Avenue.

Another victim, identified as Martinez’s ex, said he was angry about their breakup and had begun following her earlier in the day. Two children, ages 12 and eight, were in the car during the attack but were reportedly not injured. Two adults, however, received minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Martinez was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Monday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $200,000.