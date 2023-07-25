ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on a warrant earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly sent a woman’s nude photo to a teen. Jesus Manuel Olivares, 46, has been charged with Publish/Threat to Publish Intimate Visual Material, a state jail felony.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on March 10, a woman entered the police station to file a complaint. The victim said she’d driven to her ex-husband’s home the previous day to exchange custody of their children when an argument ensued. Following the argument, the woman said Olivares allegedly sent a sexually explicit photo, including her face, to a 15-year-old. Olivas later told investigators that he did send the photo to the victim’s mother but denied sending the picture to a minor.

Olivas was taken into custody on July 20 and has since been released on a $4,000 bond. Under Texas law, sending or publishing sexually explicit images of another person without consent is punishable by up to two years in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000.