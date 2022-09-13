ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he punched a family member amid a disagreement with his wife. Guillermo Gomez, 43, has been charged with Assault/Family Violence.

According to an affidavit, on September 10, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to an apartment home on Grandview Avenue to investigate a disturbance after a woman called 911 and said her husband, identified as Gomez, had beaten up her son. At the scene, investigators met with a woman who said she was sitting in the living room when Gomez exited the bedroom and began cursing at her. She said her 20-year-old son confronted Gomez and told him not to speak to his mother that way. She said Gomez then “rushed” her son and began punching him in the face. Investigators said the victim had a bloody nose as a result of the attack.

Gomez said he punched the young man because he told him to “shut up”- he said he would not tolerate that behavior. However, he accused the victim of starting the fight.

Investigators applied for a protective order for the family before taking Gomez to jail. He was released from the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on a $2,500 bond.