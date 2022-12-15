ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he sexually assaulted a woman at a DK convenience store. Adam Chabarria, 39, has been charged with Indecent Assault and Public Intoxication.

According to an affidavit, around 4:00 a.m. on December 12, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the gas station on the corner of W 42nd Street and Golder Avenue to investigate an unknown problem. At the scene, an employee told investigators that an unknown man had touched a woman multiple times while trying to get her into a restroom where he wanted to have sex.

The suspect, later identified as Chabarria, was found in a restroom and detained. Investigators said Chabarria smelled strongly of alcohol, had glassy eyes and slurred speech and staggered when he walked; he later admitted to being intoxicated. As part of the investigation, officers reviewed security video from the store and said they saw Chabarria grab a woman numerous times; each time, the victim pushed Chabarria away, only for him to approach once more.

Chabarria was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $2,000 bond.