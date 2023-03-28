ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his wife, and accidentally hit their baby, after a night of drinking. Giovanni Hernandez, 24, has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury, and Injury to a Child.

According to an affidavit, around 12:45 a.m. on March 26, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home on Boatwright Street to investigate after a woman called 911 and said her intoxicated husband, identified as Hernandez, had taken their baby and was trying to leave in his vehicle. The woman said that Hernandez stated he would “kill the baby” if she called the police.

At the scene, officers found Hernandez holding his infant son; when they approached, Hernandez reportedly became “confrontational” and would not comply with commands. Eventually, he handed the baby to his mother and was detained, the affidavit stated.

As part of the investigation, officers learned that Hernandez had been drinking and, amid an argument, allegedly punched his wife. Investigators said the woman had a bloodied lip and swollen eyes from the attack. The victim said Hernandez also hit their son when he tried to punch her and missed; the baby reportedly had redness on the top of his head and just above the eyebrow.

Hernandez was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $15,000.