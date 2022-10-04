ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after he was allegedly caught with his pants down in the parking lot of a night club. Donald Bostic, 29, has been charged with Indecent Exposure.

According to an affidavit, in the early morning hours of October 1, officers with the Odessa Police Department observed the driver of a maroon Chrysler 300 acting “suspicious” in the parking lot of Club La Playa. Officers said the driver, later identified as Bostic, was driving around the lot and pausing in different spots watching women in the area.

Officers approached Bostic and found him with his pants around his ankles. They said his genitals were exposed and his hands and genitals were covered in lotion. Bostic reportedly told investigators he had used GPS tracking to locate his girlfriend’s phone- he said she was currently in the club and that he had taken his pants off while he waited for her. He said he was trying to put his pants back on when the police approached.

Bostic was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was released on a $500 bond.