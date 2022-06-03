MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Midland Police Department says that the suspect was caught on camera trying to steal more than $100 worth of brisket from a grocery store last week.

Officers need your help in finding this man pictured below, who police say tried to steal 3 packages of brisket valued at $178.42 from United Supermarket located at 1002 Andrews Hwy.







According to MPD, as the man tried to get away, his shopping cart locked up and he left the brisket behind before he took off running. The suspect is seen leaving in a tan/gray Trail Blazer.

If you know anything, call police.