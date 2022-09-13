ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after investigators said he was caught on camera trying to break into a vehicle. Deveen Deontay Reed, 23, has been charged with Attempted Burglary.

According to an affidavit, on September 9, investigators with the Odessa Police Department were called to the 3700 block of Oakwood Drive to investigate a prowler. At the scene, officers spoke with a man who said an unknown man was in the area trying to break into cars by checking for unlocked doors. The man said his security cameras caught the suspect, later identified as Reed, trying to open the door of his Chevrolet Camaro.

Reed, who reportedly matched the description of the person caught on camera, was later found in the same area. He was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $500 bond.

Area law enforcement agencies have reported a rise in vehicle break-ins in recent months and are advising everyone to be vigilant. Car owners are encouraged to park in well-lit areas, remove your valuables (this includes purses, wallets, firearms, GPS systems, radar detectors, and spare keys). Drivers are also asked to lock their doors and roll up their windows before exiting and are asked to never leave their keys inside a vehicle while it is running.