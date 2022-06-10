ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the man seen loading several items in his truck from behind Lowe’s Home Improvement store.

Odessa Police Department shared these photos on Facebook of the man pulling his gray or black 2009-2015 Ford F-150 Platinum behind Lowe’s Home Improvement store loading several items into the bed of his truck and driving away.







Officers say that the man seen in the photos was wearing a red shirt, jeans, and black shoes. If you know anything, please contact Detective B. Cordero at 432-438-8894 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 22-007282.