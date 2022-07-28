MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he assaulted his mother and uncle earlier this week. Cristobal Tarango, 24, has been charged with Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Injury and Assault Causing Injury.

According to an affidavit, on July 25 officers with the Midland Police Department responded to an apartment home in the 5200 block of W Loop 250 to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers met with an injured woman and her brother.

The woman told investigators that her son, identified as Tarango, had assaulted her during an argument. She said Tarango had been drinking and spilled food all over the floor. She said when he walked away from the mess without cleaning it up, she confronted him, and he became angry. She said Tarango grabbed her and threw her to the ground; he then reportedly punched and kicked her multiple times. The woman was later taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment for injuries sustained in the attack. Doctors later told MPD the victim’s wrist was broken in two places following the fight with her son.

Officers also spoke with Tarango’s uncle who said Tarango punched him when he tried to intervene and help his sister. He said following the assault, Tarango punched a window, shattering the glass, and left the home.

Both victims said they wanted to press charges against Tarango, and a warrant was later issued for his arrest. He was taken into custody on July 27 and remained behind bars as of Thursday afternoon. His bond has not yet been set.