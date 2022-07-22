ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week on a warrant after investigators said he broke into an apartment and seriously injured a man sleeping inside. Albert Anthony Llanez, 25, has been charged with Aggravated Robbery.

The incident happened in late June, according to an affidavit. Early in the morning on June 28, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment in the 3900 block of Tanglewood Lane to investigate a robbery. At the scene, officers met with an injured victim as well as the woman who was renting the apartment.

The victim said he and the woman were asleep in her bed when they awoke to the sound of “banging” at the front door. Then, they said the door was kicked in and two men rushed into the bedroom and pulled the victim, who was still half asleep, from bed.

The two men reportedly kicked the victim in the head and ribs multiple times. The victim said he heard one of the men yell at the woman, “I know you’ve been cheating on my brother”. Eventually, the victim said he escaped the apartment and tried to leave but realized his truck had been stolen amid the attack.

Investigators said the scene inside the apartment was quite chaotic; they noted a bent and cracked door frame, broken door lock, as well as blood throughout the apartment. The badly injured victim was taken to Medical Center Hospital where he was diagnosed with a broken nose, broken wrist, and multiple other facial fractures.

During the investigation, officers spoke with the woman from the apartment, and she identified one of the attackers as, Llanez, her child’s father. The other suspect was not named in the affidavit.

Officers said the morning after the attack, the victim’s truck was found abandoned in an alley in the 1200 block of University. The front windshield of the truck was smashed in several places and officers noted the hood of the truck was scratched as if someone had been standing on the hood, stomping on the windshield.

On July 19, a warrant was issued for Llanez’s arrest. A warrant was also issued for the other, unnamed, suspect. Llanez was arrested the same day and later bonded out on a $75,000 bond.