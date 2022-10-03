ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after he allegedly pointed a gun at another driver in what was described as a fit of “road rage”. 22-year-old Gregory James Morris has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Carry of a Weapon by a Felon, and Reckless Driving.

According to an affidavit, on September 28, multiple officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the area of N John Ben Sheppard Parkway and E 42nd Street after someone called 911 and said a man in a silver GMC Sierra pointed a gun at another driver. The caller then followed the Sierra and provided OPD with information about the vehicle’s location.

An OPD investigator said he was traveling northbound on French Avenue when he saw the vehicle speed through a stop sign, nearly striking the OPD patrol car. Several officers surrounded the vehicle to conduct a felony stop and identified the driver as Morris. During a search, officers found a handgun under the passenger seat. Investigators then discovered Morris was convicted of felony burglary in Austin and was not legally allowed to carry a firearm.

Morris was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained on a US Marshal hold as of Monday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $50,500.