ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after police said he punched his girlfriend and attacked her with nail clippers. Antonio Rene Baeza, 30, has been charged with Aggravated Assault.

According to an affidavit, on July 2, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on Tropicana Avene to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers met with the victim who said her boyfriend, identified as Baeza, grabbed her out of bed and “slammed” her to the ground. She said Baeza then punched her multiple times in the back of the head and then choked her.

The woman said Baeza then grabbed a pair of nail clippers and stabbed her in the side with the attached nail file. Officers said the victim had multiple injuries from the attack including a bruised and swollen eye, knots on the back of her head, and a cut on the left side of her torso.

Officers then spoke with Baeza who admitted to grabbing the nail clippers but said he never hit her with the object. Baeza was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $25,000 bond.