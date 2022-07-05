ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he was caught on camera assaulting his wife. Juan Jesus Valenzuela, 27, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, on July 4, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 1100 block of Drury Lane to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers found a victim covered in blood and multiple witnesses to the attack.

The victim stated she and her husband, identified as Valenzuela, got into an argument because he did not want her to leave the house. The verbal argument turned physical when Valenzuela reportedly grabbed an aluminum baseball bad and began hitting his wife in the head. Officers stated the victim had blood on her head, hands, and feet, as well as a “golf-ball” sized knot on her forehead from the attack.

Officers spoke with witnesses who confirmed the attack and also obtained security video from a neighbor’s house that showed parts of the incident. Investigators said the video showed the victim trying to get away from her husband while others at the home were trying to keep him away from his victim.

Valenzuela was taken into custody and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon. His bond had not yet been set.