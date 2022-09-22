ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly assaulted two women who were removing a lock box from the door of a home that had been listed for sale with their company. Chaz Scarborough, 34, has been charged with two counts of Robbery, as well as Evading Arrest and Resisting Arrest.

According to an affidavit, on September 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on Lakeside Drive after two women called 911 to report a disturbance. At the scene, officers met with two women who said they’d come to the home and were removing a lock box from the door when they were approached by a stranger, later identified as Scarborough.

The victims said Scarborough approached them and said the home was “his” before he started attacking. In reality, Scarborough was identified as a transient and had no connection with the home as all.

One victim said Scarborough threw her to the ground and punched her in the face multiple times. Another victim said Scarborough grabbed her phone and threw it to the ground, causing it to shatter. The women said Scarborough stole the lockbox as well as some tools before leaving the scene.

Scarborough was soon located by a University of Texas Permian Basin police officer in a field behind Hampton Inn on JBS Parkway. The UTPB officer stated that Scarborough became “aggressive” when approached and tried to run away. It took four officers to bring Scarborough into custody- one officer received a broken thumb in the struggle to get Scarborough in handcuffs, an affidavit stated.

Scarborough was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Thursday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $82,000.