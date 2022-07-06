MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last week after police said he assaulted a police officer who was investigating a domestic disturbance. George Butler, 35, has been charged with Assault of a Peace Officer, Burglary, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest, and Criminal Mischief.

According to an affidavit, on July 1 officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a disturbance on Cimmaron after a woman called 911 and reported that her estranged husband had kicked in the door to her home to gain access to the house. The woman said she ran from the home and was at a neighbor’s house but that her children were still inside the house.

When officers arrived at the home, they found Butler still inside searching various rooms using the flashlight on his phone. Officers then approached the broken front door and asked Butler to exit with his hands up. Butler then looked toward the door, told officers “nah”, and refused to come outside. He then reportedly shut the door in an officer’s face and walked away.

At that point, officers entered the home and tried to put Butler in handcuffs. That is when Butler reportedly began to resist and put an officer in a “headlock”. During a brief struggle to put Butler in cuffs, Butler elbowed the officer in his nose, which started to bleed.

Once Butler was secured, investigators spoke with the woman who called 911. She said she had moved into the rent house months ago when she separated from her husband and that she was afraid for her life when he broke in because of his history of violence. The woman said she ran to a neighbor’s home after Butler took her car keys.

Officers then spoke with Butler who claimed to live in the home. He said the door was already broken and that he did not kick it in. He claimed he came home after work and had a few beers and that he got angry when he saw his wife on the phone talking to another man. He claimed he left the home in anger, drove around the block, and then returned home. He also claimed he didn’t know it was police at the door when they asked him to step outside.

The couple’s children told officers their father did not live in the home, despite the man’s claims.

Butler was then arrested and during the drive to the Midland County Detention Center, the transporting officer said Butler kicked the back window of the patrol car multiple times, causing damage. Butler was later released from jail on a combined $57,000 bond.