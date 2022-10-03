ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his common law wife after a night of drinking. Rory Couch, 44, has been charged with Assault, Resisting Arrest, and Public Intoxication.

According to an affidavit, on September 28, an officer with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on Cambridge to investigate after a woman called 911 and reported that she had been assaulted by Couch. At the scene, the officer said he found both Couch and the victim standing in front of the home yelling. The officer stated that while he was trying to speak with the victim, Couch began to yell that he was the one who was assaulted.

The officer separated the couple and tried to speak with Couch. However, the officer stated that Couch smelled strongly of alcohol and was slurring his speech and was too intoxicated to effectively interview; he said Couch would only yell repetitive statements and refused to answer any questions. The officer said he became concerned that Couch was becoming more and more aggressive and that he had to warn Couch not to touch him as Couch kept reaching toward him while telling his side of the story.

At that point, the officer decided to place Couch under arrest for public intoxication. That’s when Couch reportedly resisted by tensing up and trying to push himself away from the police officer. Couch then refused to enter the patrol car and the officer had to force him inside, the affidavit stated.

The officer then spoke with the victim who said she and Couch had been drinking at multiple bars throughout the evening and when they returned home, they began arguing. The victim said she left for a short time and then returned home to pack some belongings. While in the master bedroom, she said Couch came up and shoved her from behind. The victim stated she became trapped in the closet- it was then that Couch reportedly grabbed her by the hair. A struggle ensued and the couple then fell to the ground, where the victim said she injured her shin.

After a short struggle, the victim said she was able to break free and call 911. The officer said he observed multiple injuries on the victim’s head, neck, and shin- including scrapes and bruises and a golf ball size mark just above her shoulder.

Couch was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on bonds totaling more than $5,000.