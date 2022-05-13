ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he attacked a man earlier this month. 49-year-old Frank Casas has been charged with Robbery.

According to an affidavit, on May 8, an officer with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment building in the 200 block of N Dixie Boulevard to investigate. At the scene, they found a victim who had been beaten and robbed.

The victim told police he had been at another apartment on 11th Street earlier in the day when Casas approached him and knocked him to the ground. The victim said Casas kicked him repeatedly with his steel toed work boots. According to the victim, Casas assaulted him over money he owed to Casas. He said that during the assault he was knocked unconscious and when he awoke, he found that Casas had stolen his wallet and cell phone.

Following the assault, the victim went to Medical Center Hospital for treatment and the officer stated the man had visible injuries that included a black eye, swollen and bruised ear, scrapes and cuts on his head and face, and several “golf ball” sized knots on his forehead.

A warrant was issued for Casas’ arrest, and he was taken into custody on May 11. He remained in jail as of Friday afternoon on a $35,000 bond. According to jail records, Casas has been arrested multiple times since 1999 on charges such as indecency with a child, drug possession, burglary, drunk driving, assault, theft, and parole violation.