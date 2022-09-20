ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his pregnant wife. Ricardo Uribe, 26, has been charged with assaulting a pregnant woman.

According to an affidavit, on July 25, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on Keystone Drive to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers met with a woman who said she’d been arguing with her husband, identified as Uribe, when things turned “violent”.

The pregnant victim stated Uribe grabbed her by the throat, slapped her, and then dragged her through the home. Investigators said the home was in “complete disarray” by the time they arrived on the scene.

A neighbor corroborated the victim’s account and said they’d witnessed the assault through the door.

Investigators then requested a warrant for Uribe’s arrest, and he was taken into custody on September 18. He was released Monday on a $15,000 bond.