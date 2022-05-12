ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars after police said he attacked another man in a Whataburger parking lot. Christopher Henderson, 37, has been charged with Injury to an Elderly Person.

According to an arrest affidavit, on May 10, an officer with the Odessa Police Department responded to the restaurant on 8th Street after someone called to report a disturbance. At the scene, the officer found the suspect, later identified as Henderson, running through the Whataburger parking lot. The officer stated he asked Henderson what was going on and that Henderson was not cooperative. Henderson reportedly stated, “the old man swung” at him and that he “swung back”.

The officer then spoke with a 68-year-old victim who said he saw Henderson screaming in the parking lot. Henderson then reportedly called out to the victim and when the victim approached to see what was wrong, Henderson asked the man to take a swing at him. When the victim refused to throw a punch, Henderson lashed out and punched the man in the face, causing him to fall. Henderson then punched the man again, causing him to fall a second time. The officer stated the victim had injuries to his face and to his right arm.

A witness to the incident said he saw Henderson punch the man twice before running away.

Henderson was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Thursday afternoon. His bond has been set at $15,000.