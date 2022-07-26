ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week in connection with a grab-n-dash at a beloved local business. Brandon Ramirez, 28, has been charged with theft.

On July 21, HTeaO employees told officers with the Odessa Police Department that a man and woman were caught on camera entering the store. The pair turned to the left just as they entered and came face to face with a display holding Yeti coolers, tumblers, and travel mugs. Both suspects grabbed a Yeti Tundra 35-quart cooler and made a run for the door.

They then drove away in a red sedan, cutting off two other vehicles amid their escape. In all, the couple got away with more than $550 worth of merchandise.

Employees then took to social media to ask for help to identify the suspects. And in a tongue-in-cheek response to the theft, the business displayed the words “In a Hurry- Grab a Yeti” on its signage. The message caught the attention of many patrons who said they were inspired to visit the store after seeing the social media posts, and they wanted to help catch the suspects if possible.

In less than 24 hours, at least one suspect, identified as Ramirez, was taken into custody. He has since been released on a $500 surety bond.

And in an act of gratitude, HTeaO changed its sign once again.

There is no word yet on if the woman has been identified or arrested.