ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after a shooting outside a local bar. David Morales, 37, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, on March 7, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to Steins Ultra Bar on East University to investigate after someone called 911 and said a disturbance in the parking lot had ended in gunfire. At the scene, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound to his hand, along with three 9mm shell casings.

While on the scene, officers received another call from dispatch after another person, later identified as Morales, called 911 and said he wanted to turn himself in. Morales told investigators he confronted the victim who was visiting Steins with his wife. Morales said during the confrontation, the victim reached behind his back; Morales said he thought the victim was reaching for a gun, which prompted him to fire.

Morales was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $50,000 bond.