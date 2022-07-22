ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)-An Odessa officer investigating an assault ending up solving another crime. Edgar Gonzalez Montes, 34, has been charged with Theft; investigators said he broke into a vehicle earlier this week and stole some luxury goods valued at more than $200,000.

According to an affidavit, an Odessa man called 911 on Monday to report someone broke into his truck while it was parked outside a Dollar General on Eastridge Road. In all the suspected thief made off eight Rolex watches valued at $215,000, a Hermes bracelet valued at $1,200, and St. Laurent duffel bag worth $1,300.

Then, two days later, a woman who had just been assaulted told an OPD officer she had loaned her vehicle to Montes on Monday and when he came back, he showed her eight Rolex watches he said he’d gotten from a vehicle outside a Dollar General Store. He also showed her a burglary tool used to break into the vehicle.

While investigating, the officer heard Montes tell the assault victim he still had six of the watches.

Investigators recovered seven of the watches, the bracelet and the duffel bag. A Yacht-Master II 44 mm steel Rolex valued at $22,000 remains missing.

Montes was arrested on July 21 and remained behind bars as of Friday afternoon. His bond has been set at $100,000.