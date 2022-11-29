ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week in connection with a bar fight in October that left one person unconscious. James Anthony Kennedy, 28, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to court records, on October 22, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to Neon Moon on Kermit Highway after someone called 911 and reported that shots had been fired in the area. At the scene, officers met with two victims who work security at the bar but were there that night in an off-duty capacity; the men said they’d been alerted to a fight in the parking lot and had gone outside to investigate.

Both men said they saw a man lying unconscious on the ground next to a black car; they also saw another man, later identified as Kennedy, reaching into the car to retrieve a gun. With gun in hand, the victims said Kennedy pointed the gun toward the sky and fired a single shot. The men said Kennedy then pointed the gun in their direction. The pair then reportedly tried to de-escalate the situation but said Kennedy became “irate” and fired a shot toward them. Investigators said the shot struck the ground behind the victims and Kennedy ran from the scene.

The unconscious victim was taken to Medical Center Hospital for treatment and told investigators he’d been in a fight with another, unidentified man, who left the scene when police were called. Investigators later identified Kennedy as the shooter by searching the unconscious victim’s Facebook friends list.

Kennedy was arrested on a warrant on November 24 and remained in custody at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Tuesday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $100,000.