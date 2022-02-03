MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a March 2021 drive-by shooting that left one person dead. Now Arturo Reyes, 30, is behind bars, charged with Murder in the shooting death of Gerado Ramirez, 53.

According to MPD, around midnight on March 13, investigators responded to the 300 block of S Terrell to investigate a shooting. At the scene, officers found Ramirez with a gunshot wound to his head. Ramirez was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a hospital in Lubbock where he died on March 30.

Witnesses at the scene told police Ramirez was shot as he was leaving his friend’s home after having a beer. A friend of Ramirez told our reporter he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“He doesn’t deserve this,” the friend said after his death last year.

Investigators said by the time they arrived, the suspect had driven away from the scene. The identity of that suspect remained a mystery, until now.

According to an arrest affidavit, investigators continued returning to the scene in the weeks following the shooting after witnesses said they believed someone living in the house where the shooting occurred knew who the shooter was. Eventually, the man living inside the home gave a name to investigators.

Investigators then discovered that the man in question, identified in the affidavit as “Milby”, had been arrested by the narcotics unit nine days after the shooting. The affidavit stated that “Milby” was in possession of a 9mm pistol at the time of his arrest and that lab reports confirmed that gun was used to kill Ramirez.

According to the affidavit, investigators later visited “Milby” in jail where he admitted to being involved in the drive-by but said Ramirez was not the intended target. He told investigators he had “emptied the entire clip” and that he hadn’t realized anyone was hit. “Milby” also told investigators another person, identified only as “Olguin”, was involved in the shooting.

On January 21 of this year, investigators made contact with “Olguin”, who also admitted to the shooting and said the gun used in the drive-by belonged to a man later identified as Reyes. “Olguin” also told police Reyes was the driver in that shooting.

In a strange turn of events, investigators then received an email from investigators with the Lincoln City Police Department in Oregon that hinted at Reyes’ involvement.

The email said someone came to their station to “talk about a friend” from Midland, identified as Reyes, who had come to stay in his home in May of 2021. That man told police Reyes had told his daughter that he was recently involved in a drive-by shooting in Texas. When the homeowner confronted him, Reyes said, “I know I hit that guy. I ran away when I saw police lights.” The man said at that point, he kicked Reyes out of his house.

An arrest warrant was eventually obtained, and Reyes was arrested on February 2. He remains in custody on a million-dollar bond. It is unclear from the affidavit if any others have been arrested or charged in connection with this investigation.