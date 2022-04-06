MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he used Snapchat to send explicit messages to two young girls. Kevin Lemont Dennis, 21, of Midland, has been charged with two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor.

According to an arrest affidavit, on April 1, an officer with the Midland Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 1200 block of E Wadley Avenue. At the scene, officers met with a man who said he had been in a fight with another man, later identified as Dennis, over texts Dennis sent to his daughter. The officer arrested Dennis at the scene because he had two outstanding warrants for Burglary and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

Dennis was taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he was interviewed by officers after they discovered Dennis was accused of sending inappropriate messages from his phone. Specifically, Dennis was accused of sending explicit Snapchat messages asking for sex to a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old, the affidavit stated.

At first, Dennis denied sending the messages by telling officers he was not the only one with access to his phone. However, Dennis did consent to a search of his phone and officers found evidence of messages that were sent to the two young girls on March 24th and March 25th.

Dennis was still in jail as of Wednesday afternoon, he is being held on a combined bond of $70,000.