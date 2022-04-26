ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he sexually assaulted a woman who was caring for an elderly patient in his home. Joe Albert Ornelas, 34, has been charged with Indecent Assault.

According to an affidavit, on March 15, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on 8th Street to investigate a sexual assault. At the home, officers spoke with a victim who said she had been caring for a patient at a home in the 800 block of Foster Avenue when she was groped by Ornelas. The woman said she left the house after the incident but Ornelas reportedly followed her and grabbed her again. The victim said Ornelas’ parents told her to “run” and encouraged her to call the police.

Investigators later spoke with Ornelas’ mom who said she witnessed the assault. She said she encouraged the victim to call 911 because “Joe wouldn’t stop”.

An arrest warrant was issued for Ornelas on March 17 and he was taken into custody on April 19; his bond has been set at $3,500. According to arrest records, Ornelas has been arrested multiple times since 2004 on charges such as Disorderly Conduct (Window Peeping), Public Intoxication, Criminal Trespass, Burglary, and Assault.