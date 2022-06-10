ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after police said he attacked his girlfriend because she didn’t want to be intimate with him. 19-year-old Bobby Lee Flowers III has been charged with Assault/Family Violence.

According to an affidavit, on June 3, officers with the Odessa Police Department were responded to a home on Bunche Avenue after a woman called to report the assault. At the home, officers met with the victim who said she had been attacked by her boyfriend earlier that day at his home on Patterson Avenue.

The victim told police she and Flowers had been arguing since the morning because he wanted to have sex and she did not. The woman said she told Flowers “no” multiple times and asked him to leave her alone. She said she tried to walk away and that is when Flowers threw her to the floor and started punching her in the head and back.

She said she pushed Flowers off her and tried to run away, but he caught her in the hallway and began choking her. The victim said Flowers grabbed her so tight that she couldn’t breathe and felt like “the veins in her face were going to explode”. Eventually, the woman was able to escape the house and went looking for help.

Officers said the victim had a bloody nose and face as well as lacerations on her hands and arms and bruising along the side of her neck; injuries she sustained during the attack.

Flowers was arrested on June 7 on a warrant. He was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained behind bars as of Friday; his bond has been set at $20,000.