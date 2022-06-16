MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he was drink behind the wheel and crashed into a Fire Marshal and then led law enforcement on a lengthy chase. David Jesus Andrade, 21, has been charged with drunk driving, aggravated assault against a peace officer, and causing a crash that left another person injured.

According to an arrest affidavit, on June 14, a Midland Fire Marshal called 911 to report he had been sideswiped by another driver in the intersection of Ward and Wadley Avenue. He said the other driver left the scene and told the dispatch operator he was following the suspect vehicle. During the pursuit, the Fire Marshal said the suspect was “driving crazy”, putting other drivers in danger.

During the pursuit, the suspect reportedly hit a fence, then hit another fence and drove off with the fence still stuck to his vehicle. He then t-boned another vehicle, crashed into a parked RV, then intentionally backed his car into the Fire Marshal’s vehicle four time before crashing into a house; he then led police in a foot chase. The suspect, later identified as Andrade, was eventually caught in an alley near Delano Avenue. His passenger, described as a woman with brown hair, ran from the scene, and was not caught.

According to Midland police officers on the scene, Andrade smelled strongly of alcohol, had slurred speech, and had to be helped to an awaiting police car by two officers because he was so intoxicated, he could not walk on his own. Andrade was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital for medical clearance, and at the hospital, Andrade reportedly said he had “just a beer” prior to the incident.

While at the hospital, officers also spoke with the woman who was t-boned by Andrade. The victim said she was driving north on S Midkiff Road when she saw a “big cloud of dirt” coming from an alley. She said she then saw Andrade driving “very fast” before he crashed into her vehicle. Police said the victim sustained multiple injuries in the crash, including an injured neck.

After he was medically cleared, Andrade was taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Thursday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $85,000.