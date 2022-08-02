ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after police said he held assaulted a woman at a local convenience store late last month. Kenneth Scott, 29, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon as well as Assault/Family Violence.

According to an affidavit, around 12:20 a.m. on July 31, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a DK convenience store in the 4100 block of E 52nd Street to investigate a disturbance. A store employee called 911 after she saw a man and woman arguing. She said the man, later identified at Scott, was trying to force the woman inside his truck.

After a struggle between the two, the woman was able to get away from Scott- she then hid inside the store after employees locked the front door. When Scott was unable to get inside the store, witnesses said he left and returned with a gun.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw Scott walking away from the store with what appeared to be a “semi-automatic handgun”. Officers later discovered the gun was in fact a realistic looking BB gun, but the people inside the store did not know that at the time. The DK employee said when Scott returned to the business with the gun, he pointed the firearm at the glass doors to try and force the employee to let him inside the store.

Scott was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a combined $50,386 bond. According to jail records, Scott has been arrested multiple times since 2011 on charges such as assault and criminally negligent homicide.