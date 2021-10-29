Man arrested, charged with Intoxication Assault following Hwy 191 crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Richard Paul Rodriguez, 36, has been charged with Intoxication Assault following a Highway 191 crash that injured two.

Just after midnight on October 23, an Officer with the Midland Police Department responded to a crash along the north service road off State Highway 191 after a patrolling deputy with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office called in to report the crash.

According to an affidavit, at the scene, the responding officer found a large SUV with heavy damage to the driver’s side on the north service road of 191. The officer also found a red Mercedes car with “moderate” front-end damage in the center median of 191.

The affidavit states that the patrolling deputy told the MPD officer that the SUV was traveling in the outside lane of 191 when it was rear-ended by the red car. The impact caused the driver of the SUV to lose control and roll several times.

During the investigation, MPD contacted Rodriguez, the driver of the red Mercedes. Rodriguez told MPD that he had just entered 191 and was traveling about 45 miles per hour when he heard a “pop”. Rodriguez then told police he was just “hanging out” when he heard another pop and a woman screaming about her mother, the affidavit said. The investigating officer told the court he could smell a “strong odor” of alcohol on Rodriguez’s breath during the conversation.

The affidavit says during the investigation, Rodriguez was swaying from side to side and that his eyes appeared “bloodshot and glassy”. The investigating officer said Rodriguez was speaking with a “thick-tongue” and was slurring his words and that he admitted to having “a couple” of drinks before getting behind the wheel.

Investigators say the driver of the SUV sustained “severely” broken fingers and the passenger sustained a broken pelvis because of the crash as well as other minor injuries.

Rodriguez was taken to the hospital for medical clearance and a warrant was issued for a blood alcohol sample. After receiving medical clearance, he was booked into the Midland County Jail.