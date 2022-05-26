MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested last weekend after police said he forced his way into a man’s home and started a fight. 36-year-old Daniel Delval has been charged with burglary with intent to commit assault.

According to an affidavit, on May 21, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to a home in the 1200 block of W New Jersey to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers met with several witnesses as well as the suspect, later identified as Delval.

The witnesses stated that they had been sitting in the back yard drinking beer when Delval walked through the through the gate and into the yard where he then entered a home on the back of the property. The witnesses said Delval was drunk and started trying to get them to fight him. He was reportedly asked to leave multiple times and eventually, Delval started fighting with the homeowner.

The homeowner said Delval punched him multiple times and described the fight as a “brawl”. He said he eventually was able to push Delval off the property, but Delval came back and started banging on the back fence and trying to get the men to fight him in the alley.

The officers stated the victim had visible injuries from the fight and that a room inside the home was littered with broken beer bottles and spilled liquid. Officers also found blood all over the floor and walls.

When officers spoke with Delval, they said his story changed multiple times. He initially told officers he had been invited into the house after he was found in the back yard. He then stated he was just there to get a cooler of beer. His story changed yet again when he said he had come to the home to collect money for an unpaid bar tab.

Delval was issued a criminal trespass warning and told he was not allowed to return to the home. He was then taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Thursday afternoon; his bond has been set at $25,000.