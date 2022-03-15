ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa man is behind bars after an early morning situation at an apartment complex. Leroy Wallace, 50, has been charged with Possession of Child Pornography.

According to a news release, around 9:30 a.m. on March 15, the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division, with assistance from the Texas Rangers, executed a search and arrest warrant at Wallace’s home at the Springwood Apartment complex in the 1200 block of Harless Avenue.

While executing the warrant, Wallace barricaded himself inside his apartment. Texas Ranger negotiators and an Ector County Mental Health Services counselor were able to communicate with Wallace, who was eventually taken into custody without injury.

Wallace was taken to the Ector County Jail where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon, his bond had not yet been set. A mug shot for Wallace has not yet been provided.