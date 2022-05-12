MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last week after police said he got into an argument with a woman and left two young children alone in an apartment following the fight. Ricardo Munoz, 40, has been charged with child abandonment/endangerment.

According to an affidavit, on May 6, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to an apartment on N A Street to investigate a disturbance after a witness called 911 to report fighting and yelling in a nearby apartment. At the scene, a witness told police crying children had been left alone and that the parents had been gone for about 30 minutes.

The officers stated they could hear crying from behind the door and they were advised by a superior to enter the home to check on the children. Inside, officers found a baby boy sitting sideways in a car seat and a young girl sitting in a stroller. The officers then reached out to Child Protective Services to come and take custody of the kids.

Witnesses told police the parents had been arguing and that it sound like furniture had been thrown around inside before the man, later identified as Munoz ran outside. Witness said a woman exited the apartment shortly after with a toddler. The woman reportedly “threw” the toddler in the back seat of the car and drove away to find Munoz.

Police later spoke with Munoz, who had returned to the apartment after the mother called him and told him there were police outside the home. Munoz told officers he had walked to his own home following the argument because he didn’t want things to escalate.

Munoz was taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he was later released on an unknown bond. It is not clear from the affidavit if the mother of the children was ever located or arrested.