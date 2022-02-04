MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Arizona man accused of injuring a deputy. Tom Evangelisti, 50, of Phoenix, has been charged with Assaulting a Peace Officer, a 2nd degree felony. He has also been charged with several misdemeanors including Criminal Trespassing, Failure to Identify, and Criminal Mischief.

According to an arrest affidavit, on February 3, deputies with MCSO were dispatched to a Pilot store in the 4000 block of FM 1788 after the manager called to report a man inside the store was causing a disturbance. By the time the deputies arrived at the scene, the manager told them the man had left the store and was now inside the Stripes store next door. The manager of the Stripes store said the man, later identified as Evangelisti, was harassing workers and customers and that he refused to leave when asked.

Deputies found Evangelisti in the Stripes parking lot, and according to the affidavit, Evangelisti started running away when approached. Following a brief chase, the suspect was caught and placed in handcuffs.

When deputies asked his name, Evangelisti would only identify himself as “John Doe”. After a search, deputies were able to positively identify him as Evangelisti.

Deputies then asked the suspect to walk with them to the patrol call, but he refused, and had to be helped to the vehicle. The affidavit said, “While attempting to place Tom in the back seat, Tom actively resisted by locking his legs and hooking his feet to the door frame”. When a deputy tried to get control of his legs, Evangelisti kicked him in the thigh and then kicked the door of the patrol car, breaking the speaker and causing several hundred dollar’s worth of damage to the door.

Once Evangelisti was taken to the Midland County Detention Center for processing, he refused to answer any intake questions. He was eventually taken to a special cell so that he could be monitored. A mug shot for Evangelisti was not available at the time of publication. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.