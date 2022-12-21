ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded on December 20th to a car versus pedestrian crash in the area of Oil Field Drive and North County Road West.

Investigators say that 36-year-old David Wheatley was walking northbound on the east shoulder of North County Road West, when he was hit by a white 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche. Officers say the car was being driven by 31-year-old Arturo Cerros, who was passing other cars while travelling in the east shoulder of the road.

Cerros was arrested and charged with Criminal Negligent Homicide by Odessa Police. Officers would like any witnesses to the accident to contact the Odessa Police Department’s Homicide Unit.