ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on New Year’s Day after investigators said he was accused of stalking and assaulting his ex-girlfriend last summer. Robert Anthony Cassar has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Stalking.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on July 3, 2023, officers were called to Walmart on JBS Parkway to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers met with a woman who said when she exited the store to walk to her vehicle, she saw her ex-boyfriend’s gray Ford Mustang with purple stripes and purple wheels in the parking lot. The woman and her friend said the driver of the Mustang, identified as Cassar, then began speeding toward them; both women said they had to run behind the protective barriers at the front of the store to avoid being struck and multiple witnesses on the scene confirmed their account of events.

Later that day, officers contacted Cassar by phone and said he placed himself at the scene after “several inconsistent statements”. Then, on July 12, officers were again called to Walmart after the same victim called 911 and asked to speak with an officer. That time, the alleged victim told investigators that Cassar had called her multiple times from a blocked number; the woman said she answered one of the calls and knew her ex was the one calling. The victim said she told Cassar to stop calling her during her last communication with him earlier that month and she asked officers to check the area and make sure Cassar was not around so she could get to her car safely.

In December, officers requested a warrant for Cassar’s arrest, and he was taken into custody on January 1, 2024. Cassar remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Tuesday afternoon; his bond has not yet been set.