MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Earlier this week the Midland Police Department arrested a man accused of driving drunk and running through the fence of a Midland home. Carlos Carrasco, 35, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

According to an affidavit, around 5:15 on March 28, an officer arrived at the scene of a crash in the 1300 block of Delmar Street. At the scene, the officer found the driver, identified as Carrasco, detained by a Sheriff’s Deputy who had been near the scene. The officer said Carrasco refused to answer any questions but did state he was upset at the time of the crash. Officers found two open containers of alcohol inside of Carrasco’s vehicle and Carrasco had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes, according to the affidavit.

Carrasco was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital for medical clearance. At the hospital, Carrasco began to raise his voice an ask for help. The officer stated he asked Carrasco what he needed, and that Carrasco said he needed therapy and that he was an alcoholic. Carrasco then admitted drinking that day after work before crashing into the fence.

Carrasco was taken to the Midland County Jail after he was released from the hospital. He has since been released from jail on a $500 bond.