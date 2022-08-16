ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he was drunk behind the wheel and crashed into multiple objects, including a trailer home, last weekend. Toby Porter, 45, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

According to an affidavit, on August 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the 500 block of W 1st Street to investigate a hit and run crash. At the scene, officers found a driver, later identified as Porter, on the ground detained by multiple witnesses. Witnesses said Porter crashed into a trailer home in the 1000 block of Munos Street before leaving the scene. Porter also reportedly crashed into objects near the train tracks before coming to a stop on 1st Street.

When officers approached Porter, they stated he smelled strongly of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. He attempted to perform a series of field sobriety tests which he did not complete successfully.

Porter was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $3,000.