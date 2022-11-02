MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after allegedly confronting, and following, an off-duty Midland Police officer out of a local bar. David Ortiz, 29, has been charged with Public Intoxication, Obstruction or Retaliation, Failure to Identify, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was also taken into custody on two warrants out of Ector County, one for Assault by Impeding Breath and one for Injury to a Child, Elderly, or Disabled Person.

According to an affidavit, on October 25, MPD officers responded to Rockin Rodeo on Big Spring Street after an off-duty officer reported a disturbance. The off-duty officer stated he was in the bar when the unknown man approached him and asked if he was a cop. He then reportedly followed the off-duty police officer into the parking lot and started cussing at him saying “(Expletive) the police.” The suspect, later identified as Ortiz, then reportedly put his hands on the officer and a scuffle between the pair ensued.

Soon, patrol officers arrived in the parking lot to conduct a security check of the area and found Ortiz, who was being detained by other off-duty officers working security at the bar, and took him into custody; that’s when investigators found folded money containing cocaine. Ortiz refused to tell investigators his name but was later identified by his fingerprints. That’s when MPD discovered that he had outstanding warrants out of Odessa.

Ortiz remained in custody at the Midland County Detention Center as of Wednesday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $19,000.