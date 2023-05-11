ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he was allegedly driving recklessly in a parking lot near a crowd of people. Alberto Marquez, 20, has been charged with Reckless Driving.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 11:56 p.m. on May 7, officers were called to the parking lot of 111 W 42nd Street to investigate after complaints were made about drivers in the area. OPD said the Green and Clean Car Wash has become a popular spot for to come on Sunday nights for drivers to meet and race and do “doughnuts and burnouts”.

At the scene, officers said they saw the driver of a yellow Dodge Charger, later identified as Marquez, drifting in a circular motion with a large cloud of smoke coming from the tires. Marquez was detained and allegedly admitted to OPD that he was driving that began driving in circles after being “egged on” by the surrounding crowd.

Marquez was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $1,000 bond.