ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend. Jamar Jackson, 28, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on May 6, officers were called to Medical Center Hospital to investigate after an alleged victim responded to the hospital. There, the woman told investigators she and her boyfriend, identified as Jamar, got into a verbal argument that escalated when he “aggressively” threw a shot glass at her, striking her forehead and leaving behind a one-inch laceration. She said Jackson also hit her repeatedly and choked her nearly to the point of unconsciousness. Investigators said she had injuries that were consistent with those statements.

Jackson was arrested on a warrant on May 8 and was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $50,000 bond.