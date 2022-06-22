ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after police said he was caught burglarizing vehicles in grocery store parking lots. Edgar Montes, 34, has been charged with two counts of burglary.

According to an arrest affidavit, on June 12, a woman called the Odessa Police Department to report a break-in. She said while she was parked and unloading groceries into her car, a man in a green or blue SUV pulled up next her and then left “in a hurry”. She then noticed her purse, containing multiple debit and credit cards, a phone, and identification, had been taken from her vehicle. Her phone was later found but had been destroyed.

Then, on June 6, another victim reported that the same vehicle parked next to her while she was unloading groceries and stole multiple debit and credit cards. That victim was also able to obtain a partial license plate number.

On June 16, officers located the suspect vehicle in a parking lot on West County Road. Officers approached the suspect, later identified as Montes, but said Montes refused to speak about the burglaries. Investigators then obtained a search warrant and found the stolen cards inside a plastic bag in Montes’ vehicle.

Montes was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $2,000 bond. According to jail records, Montes has been arrested more than a dozen times since 2007 on charges such as burglary, drug possession, evading arrest, credit card abuse, aggravated sexual assault, and failure to comply with sex offender guidelines.