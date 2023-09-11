ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he threatened to kill two police officers who responded to a medical call. Allen Puebla, 42, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on September 9, officers were called to an apartment complex on W 13th Street after a family member called 911 and said that Puebla was “not acting right” and was outside stating that “God was talking” to him. At the scene, officers found Puebla armed with a knife in one hand and a Bible in the other. Investigators said Puebla was pacing the sidewalk and refused to comply with demands to drop the knife. The report stated that Puebla pointed the knife at responding officers and made threats.

OPD deployed “non-lethal” options to gain control of Puebla and he was taken into custody and arrested. Puebla remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Monday afternoon on a combined $50,000 bond.