ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Ector County man was arrested last week after investigators said he allegedly tried to stab a woman in the chest with a pocketknife. Juan Carlos Lujan, 51, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Resisting Arrest.

According to an Ector County Sheriff’s Office report, on September 10, a 37-year-old woman called 911 and said her boyfriend, identified as Lujan, had tried to stab her and she’d run to a gas station on FM 1936 to escape the alleged assault. When deputies arrived, they saw Lujan trying to leave the scene and conducted a traffic stop.

Lujan was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Monday afternoon on a combined $77,500 bond.